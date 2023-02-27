Residents are shut in their homes and students were on a secure status in two schools this afternoon after a shelter-in-place order was issued for a neighborhood in Security-Widefield, according to Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

SWAT is among units on the scene in the 60 block of Easy Street, where an armed suspect is barricaded inside the residence after law enforcement received at least one 911 call reporting shots fired. No injuries have been reported.

The shelter-in-place order is in effect for the neighborhood, including the adjacent Goret and Willis drives. Two local schools were also placed on secure hold as a result of the incident, according to Mynatt.

Venetucci Elementary School was on a secure status and had to hold back its students until law enforcement permitted a controlled release, according to Samantha Briggs with Widefield District 3. Students were released shortly after 4 p.m., she said.

The other school, Watson Junior High School, was letting out for the day when the first 911 call came in, Mynatt said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Law enforcement responded to the scene on Easy Street after a 911 call around 2:20 p.m. reported felony menacing inside a home, according to Mynatt. While deputies were responding, there was a different 911 call that reported shots fired.

The suspect is still barricaded inside the home and is said to be armed as of 4:40 p.m. Law enforcement has identified the suspect, but it has not yet released the person's identity. The original reporting party is believed to be safe, according to Mynatt.

There is no indication of when this incident will be resolved, but Mynatt said these types of situations could take hours. The shelter-in-place is in effect for a quarter mile around the scene and includes Goret and Willis drives.

People inside their homes within the shelter-in-place area are asked to stay inside and anyone who lives in the shelter-in-place area trying to get home will not be allowed to do so until the incident is resolved. Mynatt said an Everbridge alert went out for the area earlier this afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.