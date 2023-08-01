The Cañon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing-at risk teen believed to still be in the area, the agency announced Tuesday.

Officials said 15-year-old Avery Smith was last seen wearing a black tank top, black sweatpants with a tie-dyed pattern and a black jacket featuring a skeleton pattern bleached into the jacket. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

“Avery has a history of running away from home and is considered at risk,” police said.

Anyone with information about Avery’s whereabouts is asked to call the FreCom Dispatch Center at 719-792-6400.