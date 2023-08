A crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation in north Colorado Springs on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police say they received a call just before 8 a.m. for the crash in the 6900 block of North Academy Boulevard, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. The area is near a King Soopers, just south of Woodmen Road.

Check back with gazette.com for updates.

Click or tap here for local traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.