Colorado Springs police said an arrest was made after an investigation into the evacuation of an apartment complex in east Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon due to a strong gasoline odor in the building.

CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene confirmed to The Gazette that an arrest was made in connection with the incident, but details about the arrest and charges have not yet been made public.

Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the scene at the Woodbine Apartments, 2020 E. Bijou St. on Wednesday afternoon. The fire department also worked with a hazmat team.

As of 2:25 p.m., CSFD said all hazards have been mitigated and residents were allowed back into their apartments.

The gasoline odor was on the third floor of the apartments, CSFD said in a Tweet. Apartments were evacuated as a precautionary measure while the source of the odor was located.

There was no fire reported at the scene, CSFD said.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information is made available.