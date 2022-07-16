The Baca County Sheriff's Office issued a stern warning to county residents as the office takes over law enforcement duties in Springfield, where every member of the 3-man police department abruptly resigned this past week.
"We also want to make this message very clear to anyone thinking this is an opportune time to commit crimes or victimize anyone in Baca County," a post on the office's Facebook reads. "You are free to test that assumption at your convenience, however we will warn you, the community is fed up with it, law enforcement will be here in force, they will exhaust every resource at their disposal in finding you, the lights are always on at the Baca County Jail and we still have a few bunks available."
Thursday, the Baca County Commissioners as well as Sheriff Aaron Shiplett reached a unanimous agreement with the Town of Springfield to temporarily allow sheriff's deputies to provide law enforcement services in Springfield as the town seeks to fill its vacant police force, the post reads.
The Springfield Chief of Police and the two officers below the chief resigned earlier this week. One person's resignation was effective Wednesday. The remaining two were effective Saturday morning.
The town of Springfield is located in the southeast corner of the state just about a half hour away from the Colorado-Kansas border and a little more than an hour away from the Colorado, Oklahoma and New Mexico tri-point.
In a statement provided to Gazette news partner KKTV, Springfield mayor Tyler Gibson said the resignations do not "appear to have been motivated by any improper acts by the officers."
Gibson said it's unfortunate timing for resignations as the two officers took work elsewhere and the chief cited personal reasons for leaving.