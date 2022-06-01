The El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent an alert to residents around the Jackson Creek subdivision in Monument Wednesday because of a bear sighting.
Monument Police Department issued the alert to residents around 5 p.m. to notify them of a bear in the area.
Monument PD is asking residents to stay away from the bear and to not attempt to feed it. The Police Department also is recommending residents secure their doors and keep children and pets inside.
Monument PD and says to only call 911 if it is being aggressive.