Adrian Vasquez is a step closer to becoming the next Colorado Springs police chief.

On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced that he nominated Vasquez, the interim police chief, to become the city's top law enforcement boss.

He was favored by his former boss, Vince Niski, who retired March 4 as the police chief.

"Interim Chief Vasquez offers Colorado Springs a long history of experience in law enforcement and deep ties within the community," Suthers said in a news release. "Adrian understands both the challenges and opportunities to serve our city, and he brings a strong commitment to continually improving CSPD’s high performance and relationships."

Vasquez was selected through a national search process. About 20 candidates applied for the position, city officials said; four finalists were interviewed last week, including Vasquez.

Vasquez, 56, was the lone local candidate in the search, city officials said.

His nomination by the mayor must be confirmed by the Colorado Springs City Council. That meeting could happen sometime over the next couple months, Suthers said.

Vasquez joined the Colorado Springs Police Department in 1995 after serving in the United States Air Force for nine years. He has served in the Sand Creek Division; the Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division; and on the DEA Task Force.

Vasquez was promoted to lieutenant in 2011, where he served in patrol, before transferring to the Violent Crimes Section to oversee the homicide, assault, robbery and victim advocacy units.

Vasquez was promoted to the rank of commander in 2016, when he was assigned to the Stetson Hills Division. In 2017, he transferred to the Specialized Enforcement Division, where he oversaw the Tactical Operations Section, Patrol Support Section and Protective Security Section.

In April 2019 he was promoted to deputy chief, where he has oversight of the Patrol Operations Bureau, and later became the deputy chief of the Operations Support Bureau.

Vasquez has a bachelor of science degree in sociology from Colorado State University and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership and the FBI National Academy.

Of Niski's three deputy chiefs, Vasquez was the only one to apply to be police chief.

Vasquez was appointed as Niski's deputy chief one month into his tenure as police chief. Niski stepped into his role as chief during February 2019, leading the department during an era marked by national protests, the coronavirus pandemic and the local officer-involved shooting of De'Von Bailey.

Though he didn't name the candidate, Niski told The Gazette in February that one of his deputies applied to be police chief. He added he was "very confident he can do the job" and he was "excited to see where he’s going to take the organization."

Vasquez was named the interim police chief Feb. 28.

In a media appearance, Vasquez said some of his top priorities, if he is confirmed by the city, include addressing the rise in violent crimes, the fentanyl crisis and staff shortage within the department and building

"I have a strong desire to build on what our past police chiefs have done," Vasquez said. "I think the one things I fully understand is not only our department and the areas where are already growing on, but I have also been very engaged in the community."