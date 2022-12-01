A 911 outage was reported for Black Forest Thursday evening, according to a tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office announced the outage at just before 5 p.m. and asked residents to call 719-390-5555 for emergency and non-emergency situations.
There is currently a 911 outage for Black Forest. Please call 719-390-5555 for emergency and non-emergency situations. We will update here when service is restored. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Pvltx6O2Wx— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 1, 2022
It is unclear at this time how long the outage will last. This story will be updated as updates become available.