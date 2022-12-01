Ambulance
MattGush

A 911 outage was reported for Black Forest Thursday evening, according to a tweet from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. 

The Sheriff's Office announced the outage at just before 5 p.m. and asked residents to call 719-390-5555 for emergency and non-emergency situations.

It is unclear at this time how long the outage will last. This story will be updated as updates become available. 

