James Bradley

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in finding a man believed to be suffering from dementia.

James Bradley, 61, was last seen around noon Tuesday on the 10000 block of West U.S. 24. He may be driving a maroon GMC Envoy (with Colorado plate number NLQ021) and possibly heading to Oklahoma, the Sheriff's Office said.

He is described as 6-foot-4 and 189 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Bradley's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

