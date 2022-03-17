El Paso County sheriff's deputies' killing of a man in Peyton in September was justified, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Deputies Ryan Gonzales, Andrew Peery and David Fisher were justified in their shooting of Connor McDaniel Sept. 1, 2021, according to DA's officials.
A parent of McDaniel's informed the Sheriff's Office that he was suicidal, was armed and had sent farewell and goodbye texts to family members, a release from the DA's office notes. Deputies found McDaniel in terrain above the 17000 block of Gollihar Court. The release notes that the homes there are surrounded by steep, rocky hills and that McDaniel had a positional advantage over law enforcement.
Deputies reported hearing a gunshot shortly after their arrival and saw that McDaniel was on a hill above them, armed with a handgun, the release reads.
During lengthy negotiations, deputies said McDaniel fired his gun in random directions. Evidence suggests that McDaniel fired at least 23 rounds over the course of the more than 3½-hour incident.
Gonzalez fired his rifle at McDaniel after the latter took what Gonzalez described as "targeted, well-aimed" shots at Gonzalez and other deputies.
In a later moment, Peery and Fisher, who were positioned to see McDaniel and other deputies in the area, saw McDaniel moved the gun across his chest and take aim at deputies in a manner they believed constituted an immediate threat. Both fired, striking McDaniel multiple times. Deputies and medical personnel then approached McDaniel, who was pronounced dead.