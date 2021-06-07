PUEBLO — Pueblo police are investigating a fatal traffic crash near the intersection of Northern Avenue and Orman Avenue. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived on scene, they reported three individuals had serious injuries and a fourth was deceased at the scene.
Officers say a woman in an SUV was driving northbound on Orman Avenue when she ran a red light at Northern Avenue, hitting two motorcycles. Each motorcycle reportedly had a driver and passenger.
According to police, a 41-year-old woman was killed on scene. The three riders were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police updated the release later saying, a 54-year-old man died at the hospital from their injuries.
The Pueblo County Coroner says 41-year-old Racheal Gallegos and 54-year-old Frank Chavez, both from Pueblo, died in the crash.
Alisha Herrera, 28, was identified by police as the driver of the SUV and is reportedly suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. Police arrested Herrera.
On Sunday, loved ones gathered at the intersection for a vigil to honor the victims.