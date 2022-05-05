Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
iStock

Police on Thursday released the identities of two motorcyclists who died in Colorado Springs crashes last week. 

Adam Buck, 22, died in a crash on April 26 near Marksheffel and Drennan roads, and Chad Reid, 25, died April 28 in a crash near Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive, officials said.

Driver rescued after being trapped in Colorado Springs crash with semi

In the April 26 crash, officers said a Jeep Gladiator traveling west on Briargate attempted to turn left onto southbound Chapel Hills Drive. The motorcyclist traveling east hit the Jeep. Police say speed and alcohol are being considered factors. 

Bystanders performing CPR on Reid at the scene, and he and a female motorcyclist were treated taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Red-light camera at major intersection in Colorado Springs activated

In the April 28 accident, officers said a Dodge Charger traveling south on Marksheffel crossed the center line and struck the motorcyclist head-on. Buck was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Charger was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

The driver of the Charger was found to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, police said. The driver has been booked into El Paso County Jail. 

Reid's and Buck's deaths are the 11th and 12th fatal crashes in the Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 14.

Police arrest man wanted in connection to shootings at convenience store in Colorado Springs

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments