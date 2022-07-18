A 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Baca County on Sunday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The victims, whose names were not released, were traveling south on Baca County Road 36, near the town of Vilas, when the vehicle “suddenly weaved onto the right shoulder, hitting a small embankment,” officials said.
The vehicle flipped at least once, ejecting both occupants, troopers said. The woman died on scene. The man was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where he later died.
State police are investigating whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.