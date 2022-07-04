Two inmates died in a roughly 12-hour span at the El Paso County jail Sunday night into Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Both inmates died in similar fashion, with sheriff's office personnel finding them unresponsive in their cells, officials said.
The first inmate died Sunday night when she was found unresponsive in her cell around 9:15 p.m. Despite life-saving efforts from sheriff's office personnel and medical staff as well as responders from American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the woman died.
The second inmate died Monday around 7:30 a.m. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell, according to officials. Life-saving efforts from sheriff's office personnel, medical staff, American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department were made but the man died.
The identities of both individuals will not be released until they are positively identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office and their families are contacted.