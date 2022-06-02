Two people are dead after being caught in a coal pile landslide Thursday at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo.

The victims, who are employees of subcontractor Savage Systems, were about 25-30 feet up on an 80-foot-tall coal pile when the surface below them gave way, said Pueblo Fire Department PIO Erik Duran.

Duran said the two men, one his 20s, the other in his 30s were fully exhumed around 4:30 p.m. Officials found the victim around 3 p.m. and the second shortly there after. Duran said medical personnel on scene determine that resuscitation efforts would not be viable, effectively saying they were dead on scene.

Duran described the coal pile as "very unstable." He added that he did not know what caused the landslide but that such information would come from Savage.

A Flight for Life helicopter and ambulances were standing by.

Duran said that the sheer weight of the landslide and the possibility of suffocation are the biggest dangers to the victims.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the city received a 911 call at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday about multiple people being trapped following a “landslide.”

Technical rescue teams were dispatched, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. Click or tap here for livestream video from KKTV.

