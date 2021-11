El Paso County Sheriff's Office requested the public's help in searching for a runaway 17-year-old girl, deputies tweeted.

Deputies said Dreah Dickenson was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Pikes Peak Highway in Cascade.

Dickenson, a client at a recovery center, escaped and was last seen wearing pajamas and possibly a purple jacket, deputies said.

The sheriff's office encouraged anyone who spots Dickenson to call 719-390-5555.