A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle east of Interstate 25 in downtown Colorado Springs early Tuesday evening, Colorado Springs police said.
Law enforcement officials responded just before 5 p.m. to a crash at Colorado Avenue and Cimino Drive, where they found a motorcyclist had sustained life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.
The crash closed the intersection of West Colorado Avenue and Cimino Drive for several hours. As of 8:23 p.m., all roadways were reopened, police said.