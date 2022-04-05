A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle east of Interstate 25 in downtown Colorado Springs early Tuesday evening, Colorado Springs police said. 

Law enforcement officials responded just before 5 p.m. to a crash at Colorado Avenue and Cimino Drive, where they found a motorcyclist had sustained life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

The crash closed the intersection of West Colorado Avenue and Cimino Drive for several hours. As of 8:23 p.m., all roadways were reopened, police said.

Man arrested after firing rifle at people in Fountain motel, police say
Shelter-in-place order lifted in neighborhood northeast of Colorado Springs

Tags

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

Load comments