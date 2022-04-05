A motorcycle crash east of Interstate 25 in downtown Colorado Springs early Tuesday evening closed lanes and sent at least one person to a local hospital, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

Police responded just before 5 p.m. to a crash at Colorado Avenue and Cimino Drive. As of 5:10 p.m., Colorado Avenue was closed westbound at Sahwatch Street and eastbound at Walnut Street.

Details about the severity of the crash and injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

