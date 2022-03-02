One motorcyclist has been hospitalized following a crash with a school bus Wednesday, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Police received calls about the crash that happened on Constitution Avenue near Winston Road at around 3:30 p.m. officials said. No one on the bus was injured according to officials but it is unknown whether children were on board the bus at the time of the crash.
According to officials, some westbound lanes of Constitution were blocked as a result of the crash.