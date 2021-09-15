One man has died in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 25 between Interquest Parkway and Briargate Parkway, troopers with the Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash took place on the on-ramp from Interquest just before 2:55 p.m. when the driver, a 78-year-old man from Colorado Springs, failed to make the left turn and drove his 2003 Honda off the ramp and down into an embankment, where it rolled several times. The man was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene despite security forces from the Air Force Academy and troopers administering life-saving measures. The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle, troopers said.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
