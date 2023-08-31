One person died in an auto-pedestrian crash in north Colorado Springs on Thursday morning, according to police.

Police say they received a call just before 8 a.m. for the crash in the 6900 block of North Academy Boulevard, near a King Soopers and just south of Woodmen Road.

The crash happened in a parking lot just outside the grocery store, officials said.

Witnesses said the victim, a male, was pinned beneath a sedan.

