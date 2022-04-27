One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck near Chapel Hills Mall Tuesday night, police said.
Police responded to the collision at 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive, officers said.
The two people on the motorcycle were transported to hospitals, where one died. The other is in critical condition, police said.
The occupants of the truck sustained minor injuries, officers said
Briargate Parkway at Chapel Hills Drive was closed in all directions from around 10:15 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
Speed and alcohol are considered potential factors in the crash, officer said.