Residents and business owners are invited to a public meeting on Monday night to discuss parking fees in Old Colorado City.

Meeting topics include parking lots that are currently free in Old Colorado City, a new fee schedule and upcoming concrete and paving work, according to an event webpage announcing the meeting.

City staff will present on the recommendations they will implement in the neighborhood after crews perform concrete and paving upgrades, according to the event webpage.

The meeting takes place 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Pikes Peak National Bank, 2401 W. Colorado Ave.