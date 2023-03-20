Residents and business owners are invited to a public meeting on Monday night to discuss new parking fees in Old Colorado City.

The city plans to covert three parking lots in Old Colorado City, where visitors can currently park free of charge, to paid parking lots after resurfacing the pavement and upgrading concrete, Colorado Springs Parking Enterprise Director Scott Lee said. The concrete and paving work should be done in April, he said.

On Monday night, city staff will present on the recommendations they'll implement after crews perform the concrete and paving upgrades, according to an event webpage.

The meeting takes place 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Pikes Peak National Bank, 2401 W. Colorado Ave.

The road surface upgrades and the city's plan to implement new parking rates will improve the lots and extend their lifetimes, as well as encourage increased vehicle turnover in public parking spaces throughout the westside neighborhood, Lee said.

"By creating a consistent parking pricing program throughout (Old Colorado City), people are likely to simply park their vehicle and spend more time enjoying all that (Old Colorado City) has to offer, as opposed to spending time driving around from lot to lot looking for possible free parking," he said.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The new rates will also provide additional revenue the city can reinvest in itself or help pay for upgrades to Colorado Springs' existing parking enterprise program, he said.

Alongside the three free lots that will be converted to paid parking, the city also owns a fourth lot that currently charges visitors to park. The city also plans to install additional meters at portions of West Cucharras Street and West Colorado Avenue, Lee said.

The hourly rate at each of the parking lots will be $1.25 per hour for the first and second hours; $1.50 for the third hour; and $1.75 per hour for each hour after that, he said.

The city will enforce parking rates Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 1-10 p.m. on Sundays, except for city holidays. Officials are also planning to remove the three-hour parking time limit at each of the three lots that are currently free of charge, Lee said.

Paving and concrete work will be split into two phases, paid for by revenues received through the parking enterprise, he said.

During the first phase, crews will resurface the three parking lots and bring them into compliance with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act. This work is estimated to cost $240,000, Lee said.

In the second phase, which is estimated to cost $1 million, crews will replace the retaining wall in the largest lot, located between Colorado and Pikes Peak avenues, he said. The exact total of this portion of the work is still unknown, he said, because the city plans to issue a request for proposal to build the new retaining wall when design and engineering work is completed.