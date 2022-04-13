In an effort to keep residents ready for a wildfire, the Colorado Springs Fire Department recently announced the first two dates of this year's town hall series called "Living with Wildfire."
The series kicks off 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Meadows Park Community Center in Colorado Springs for those who live south of U.S. 24 and west of Interstate 25.
The neighborhoods include Broadmoor Oaks, Broadmoor Hills, Quail Lake, Old Broadmoor, Stratton Meadows, Ivywild, Lower Skyway, Upper Skyway, Gold Hill Mesa and Midland.
The second date is 6:30-8 p.m. April 21 at Skyway Elementary School for the same residents.
Some of the town hall's topics include how to prepare a home against a wildfire, creating a wildfire action plan and knowing when and how to evacuate. Attendees can sign up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program.
There will be more than 20 such meetings throughout the city until the end of summer, with each session focused on certain parts of the Colorado Springs area.
For more information, visit coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series.