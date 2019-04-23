A open house will be held Monday to solicit public comment on a plan to guide the creation and management of trails at Lake Pueblo State Park.
The plan's goals include documenting, assessing and recommending final formalization of the park's existing, undesignated gravel trails called "natural surface trails," which developed over the years from social trails, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release. These trails weren't properly planned or approved through the strict environmental assessment process required for federally owned property.
"CPW staff has worked years to inventory, assess and analyze natural surface trails," the release says. "CPW staff also took inventory of the park's natural and cultural resources. And it has assessed the impact existing trails are having on the resources."
The plan includes recommendations to be used in an environmental assessment to be conducted by the park's owner, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the release says. The environmental assessment "will guide the bureau's future resource management planning process for Lake Pueblo and eventually will result in a sustainable, designated, natural-surface trail system at the park as well as other park improvements."
Existing paved trails and "envisioned future trails" to the adjacent state-owned Chain of Lakes property also are addressed in the plan, the release says.
The open house will be at 5 p.m. in the Lake Pueblo State Park Visitor Center, 640 Pueblo Reservoir Road. Comments also can be sent to lake.pueblo.park@state.co.us by Monday.
The plan will be available at the open house or can be viewed online at cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/LakePueblo/Pages/ManagementPlan.aspx.
For more information, call the park at 719-561-9320 or visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website at cpw.state.co.us.