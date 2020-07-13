mask protesters

Protesters oppose potential mask requirement outside Colorado Springs City Hall on Monday, July 13, 2020.

 JESSICA SNOUWAERT jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com

A group of protesters gathered outside Colorado Springs City Hall on Monday to oppose a potential mask ordinance being discussed by City Council.

Colorado Springs City Council is considering a mask requirement in public to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The discussion follows as other local governments, including Denver and Boulder, implement mask requirements. Masks are voluntary in the Pikes Peak region.

