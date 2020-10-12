Monycka Snowbird, left, argues against keeping the Cheyenne Mountain Indians mascot with a supporter, who declined to give her name, outside the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 board work session Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Snowbird and the other indigenous people who attended the protest felt the mascot is racists against their heritage. Supporters of the mascot said the Indians mascot was an honor and full of school tradition. About 50 people lined the street outside the school district’s administration building. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)