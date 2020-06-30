By about 9:15 p.m., a group of protesters dispersed after blocking lanes on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs late Tuesday.
Traffic came to a halt about 8 p.m. when protesters walked onto the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Bijou exit, chanting "Black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace."
A roller-blading woman has northbound I-25 to herself as traffic is stopped near the Bijou exit in Colorado Springs by protesters who earlier could be heard on video chanting Black Lives Matter. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/q8vCxAvco5— Jerry Herman (@coloherman) July 1, 2020
Colorado Springs police blocked southbound lanes of traffic for safety. No arrests were made.
A small group of protestors decided to block I-25, creating a public safety hazard. CSPD determined the best course of action was to temporarily close the highway and divert traffic. We then activated our Public Order Response Team to assist with clearing the hazard.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 1, 2020
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.