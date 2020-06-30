By about 9:15 p.m., a group of protesters dispersed after blocking lanes on Interstate 25 near downtown Colorado Springs late Tuesday.

Traffic came to a halt about 8 p.m. when protesters walked onto the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Bijou exit, chanting "Black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace."

Colorado Springs police blocked southbound lanes of traffic for safety. No arrests were made.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

