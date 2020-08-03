About 100 protesters gathered Monday in the neighborhood of one of the Colorado Springs police officers involved in the shooting death of De'Von Bailey one year ago.
Colorado Springs police tweeted Monday evening that they were aware of the protest, occurring in the Pulpit Rock residential neighborhood. At about 5:30 p.m., police announced the protest had became unlawful as demonstrators marched down Pulpit Rock Drive, blocking the road.
Crowd is now marching. Colorado Springs Police have made several announcements on a loud speaker telling the crowd they must keep moving to keep this protest lawful. pic.twitter.com/zaz9OcGkgF— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) August 3, 2020
At about 5:50 p.m., Colorado Springs police issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in 6000 block of Pulpit Rock Drive because of what they called "the civil disturbance/protest" in the area.
We're aware of a protest occurring in the Pulpit Rock residential neighborhood. We believe in our community’s right to peacefully protest, but please be aware that demonstrating in a residential area is governed by Colorado laws: 18-9-108.5 and 18-9-107.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 3, 2020
Protesters convened at the Pulpit Rock trailhead, then moved through a nearby neighborhood chanting Bailey’s name and “no justice, no peace.” The group stopped in front of a home at about 5:45 p.m. and continued chanting.
Soon after, two trucks drove down the road the protesters were blocking and asked to be let through, but were told "no." One of the drivers expressed to the protesters that both officers involved in Bailey’s death were lawfully justified in their actions. Some individuals began banging on the truck and yelling at the driver, who was ultimately let through.
Residents along the road stood outside of their homes, both in support and against the movement.
One man stood in his driveway, holding a gun that was pointed away from the protesters while a woman shouted through a loud speaker that she supported the protesters.
Colorado Springs officers were parked at the end of the road the protest was held, but no officers were seen confronting them.
By about 6:15 p.m., protesters left the neighborhood and police lifted the shelter-in-place by 7:30 p.m.
In November, a grand jury ruled that the officer-involved shooting of 19-year-old Bailey was justified, and cleared the involved officers, Alan Van't Land and Blake Evenson, of any wrongdoing.
Van't Land and Evenson were responding to an armed burglary call on Aug. 3, 2019, in a neighborhood southeast of Memorial Park where the encountered Bailey and his cousin, Lawrence Stoker.
The officers opened fire after repeatedly warning Bailey to put up his hands as he ran from them. Bailey was shot four times in the back and elbow by officers Van’t Land and Evenson, who were reported as being fearful that he was reaching for a gun.
The body-cam footage released by investigators confirmed Bailey was armed, showing officers removing a pistol from his pocket after he was on the ground in handcuffs.
But the footage, along with video from a surveillance camera obtained by The Gazette, led to demonstrations protesting police brutality and claims of racism. Bailey is Black; the two officers involved in the shooting are white.
