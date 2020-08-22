Police say nine people were arrested as protesters clashed with officers in downtown Denver Saturday night.
Demonstrators had gathered outside Denver Police Department headquarters to call for the abolition of the abolition of the department.
9NEWS reporter Marc Sallinger reports protesters set fire to trees and an American flag, broke windows, and threw fireworks at officers.
A tree is on fire outside the courthouse. People are throwing rocks at a Sheriff’s Office van. Important to note, nearly all of the protesters have shields or helmets. Most are dressed in all black #9News pic.twitter.com/xojCHYDVmX— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020
One officer was injured but it's not clear how serious those injuries were, according to the police.
Wow. Someone just picked up and threw a bicycle at a Denver police officer riding by on a motorcycle. I don’t think the officer was injured. DPD arresting the man now. This is getting dangerous. #9News pic.twitter.com/HnHYwFY0Z2— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) August 23, 2020
The protest comes after Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca submitted a proposal to replace the Denver Police Department with an unarmed "peace force," a move that received backlash from local decision-makers and was not supported by fellow councilmembers.
Read more at 9news.com