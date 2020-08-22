Denver protest on Aug. 22, 2020
A person breaks the window of Quiznos in downtown Denver on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. Credit: 9News 

Police say nine people were arrested as protesters clashed with officers in downtown Denver Saturday night. 

Demonstrators had gathered outside Denver Police Department headquarters to call for the abolition of the abolition of the department. 

9NEWS reporter Marc Sallinger reports protesters set fire to trees and an American flag, broke windows, and threw fireworks at officers.

One officer was injured but it's not clear how serious those injuries were, according to the police. 

The protest comes after Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca submitted a proposal to replace the Denver Police Department with an unarmed "peace force," a move that received backlash from local decision-makers and was not supported by fellow councilmembers. 

