Eight protesters arrested Thursday night outside of President Donald Trump's Colorado Springs rally were cited for violating city ordinances, Colorado Springs police said Friday.

The group were arrested along Venetucci Boulevard, adjacent to The Broadmoor World Arena where the president addressed thousands in the latest stop of his three-day Western campaign tour. Police said protesters were arrested for allegedly failing to desist or disperse, a misdemeanor in Colorado.

Those arrested were: Edward Billings, 49, Patrick Carroll, 29, Douglas Wilson, 50, Shepard Emry, 27, Jonathan Christiansen, 42, Charles Johnson, 20, Chauncy Johnson, 20 and Lawrence Stoker, 19.

Stoker is the cousin of De'Von Bailey, a 19-year-old black man who was shot and killed by Colorado Springs police last year, when he attempted to flee while being questioned about an armed robbery.

The two officers said they fired in self-defense, fearing he was going for a weapon as he ran. Bailey, who was shot in the back, was later found to have a gun in the pocket of his shorts. His killing, which was ruled justified by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, sparked community protests over claims of racism and police brutality.

All were taken to the El Paso County jail and released after receiving tickets. A witness told The Gazette that officers shouted warnings before taking several people into custody.

Friday, Sgt. Jason Newton said officers issued "several warnings for the protesters to move from the street and back onto the sidewalk."

"Several protesters decided to take that opportunity to move; a few didn't," Newton said. "In order to protect public safety, we made a decision to move in and make those arrests."

The protesters who didn't move from the street were causing a hazard to public safety, Newton said, citing Colorado Springs' increasing pedestrian death tolls over the past two years.

"In situations like that it's extremely dangerous for community members to step out onto the street," Newton said. "We want them to express their First Amendment rights, we just want them to do it in a safe manner. Our two main functions are to ensure public safety and to protect the constitutional rights of everybody involved."

Witnesses described the arrests as "aggressive" but Newton said he was unaware of any injuries to the protesters.

Aside from the eight arrests, the rally was "was actually a really good night," Newton said.

"There were people who were there for the rally, some people were protesting the rally, and it all went extremely well," he said. "I think it's important to express those views and that's how positive change is made, but we've just got to make sure people are doing it and (being) respectful to everyone else around you."