A protester who was pepper-sprayed and pushed to the ground during a demonstration last week is accusing Colorado Springs police of using excessive force.

The accusation comes as the City Council is considering creating a police accountability committee to build community trust and increase transparency in response protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed on Memorial Day by a white Minneapolis police officer, which set off weeks of demonstrations around the country.

Police are reviewing video taken by the woman and others at the protest to determine if the officer acted legally and in accordance with the department's policies, a police spokesman said Friday.

Ashley Taylor, 31, was taking part in a protest June 2 that she said had been peaceful until police ordered the crowd outside the police headquarters at South Nevada Avenue and Rio Grande Street to disperse about 10:15 p.m. No curfew was in effect that night, although Mayor John Suthers implemented one from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m curfew the following night in response to nightly clashes between police and protesters.

After being ordered to leave, Taylor said some protesters threw water bottles at the officers. Several officers were reportedly injured, authorities said.

Taylor, who denied throwing anything at officers, said she was kneeling in front of the concrete barricade near police headquarters when officers in riot gear began walking toward the crowd. After a firework exploded between the officers and the crowd, she started to walk backwards while recording video of the officers on her phone. She said she saw police launch several smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

Taylor said at that point she saw a bystander walking south on Nevada Avenue and warned him to turn around. Officers surrounded Taylor and the bystander, pushed both to the ground and handcuffed them, the video shows.

In the video, an officer is seen punching Taylor in the head, pushing her to the ground and pepper-spraying her in the face several times. Several officers are seen on top of the man, who is black.

Taylor said the officer did not tell her why she was under arrest. She said she asked him why he pepper-sprayed her and he allegedly said that she pushed him.

Firefighters, who were at the police headquarters, rinsed her eyes while she said on the ground handcuffed, she said, but that only made it worse when the irritant rand down her body.

“My skin is burning and I’m telling them, ‘There is something wrong right now, this isn’t right,’” Taylor said.

Taylor sat in a police car for about an hour before she was brought to jail, where she was booked on a charge of obstructing a peace officer. She posted a $500 bond the following morning and was released..

The active ingredient in pepper spray is oleoresin capsicum, an oily extract derived from peppers. The oily texture of pepper spray is what causes it stick to skin and allows it to be easily spread to other parts of the body.

“I’m sad because I’m definitely not the only person who has experienced this and there are so many other people whose stories haven’t been video-recorded like me,” Taylor said. “They’re using police brutality on protesters protesting police brutality. It’s just not right,” she said.

Protests in Colorado Springs, as in other cities, have been mostly peaceful during the day, but took on a more confrontational atmosphere at night. While there has been some vandalism — windows broken and graffiti spray-painted on buildings — there has been none of the street battles, looting or arson that other cities, including Denver, have seen since Floyd's death.

However, another video, which circulated on social media last week, showed five Colroado Springs officers holding a man down on the street after tackling him and putting him in handcuffs. Several of the officers hit the man as he lay on the ground.

The incident is still under review, officials said Friday.

