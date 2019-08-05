A protest against police brutality is planned for Monday morning in downtown Colorado Springs by friends of the man who was fatally shot Saturday by a Colorado Springs police officer, according to a Facebook event.
The protest is scheduled at 11 a.m. at City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave. The group plans to walk together to the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave.
The protest comes after Saturday's shooting that left a man, identified by witnesses as 19-year-old De'von Bailey, dead. The event description mentions that no violence will be used in Monday's protest.
Officers responded Saturday to reports of a robbery in the 2400 block of East Fountain Boulevard at about 6:45 p.m. Officers spotted two suspects in the 2100 block of Manitoba Drive, about a half-mile north of the reported robbery when one of the suspects allegedly ran, then reached for a gun, police said. At least one of the officers fired at the suspect.
