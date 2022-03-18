A protest in Woodland Park School District RE-2 last week over the school board's perceived lack of transparency in its relationship with the teachers' union is the latest in a series of similar public clashes between parents, teachers' unions and school leaders in the Pikes Peak region and Front Range.
Four new members — Gary Brovetto, David Illingworth II, Suzanne Patterson and David Rusterholtz — were elected to the Woodland Park school board in November as a conservative front.
After a handful of meetings of the new board, which includes incumbent Chris Austin, some Woodland Park residents have questioned the board's intentions regarding the Woodland Park Education Association. Emails written in recent months by the board's vice president, Illingworth, to Rusterholtz, the board president, and Superintendent Mathew Neal have added fuel to the fire.
Erin O’Connell, spouse of special-education teacher and WPEA member Laura O'Connell, obtained Illingworth's emails through a Colorado Open Records Act request. Two went viral among the community of around 8,000 after she posted them on social media.
A Jan. 29 email between Illingworth and Neal, written in response to a WPEA email distributed Jan. 28 decrying the school board's decision to take action on a potential charter school during a "special meeting" that week described the union's actions as “open warfare” against the school board and called for Neal to act.
This exchange was spotlighted on social media along with a Dec. 9 email, by Illingworth to Rusterholtz, that alluded to an obfuscation tactic he encouraged regarding action on making the charter school, Merit Academy, part of WPSD.
Illingworth wrote, “Some ideas for next week’s agenda. My idea is that chartering Merit should be our immediate priority, but it might be good to move the ball forward on some other things. This is the flood-the-zone tactic, and the idea is if you advance on many fronts at the same time, then the enemy cannot fortify, defend, effectively counterattack in any one front. Divide, scatter, conquer. Trump was great at this in his first 100 days.”
Asked for comment on the email, Illingworth told the Pikes Peak Courier via email, “No fair reading of the context supports that idea. I was simply describing a political strategy. To say otherwise would be like saying that if I describe a chess strategy for defeating an opponent, that means I think my wife is my 'opponent' just because I play chess against her. That’s pretty silly.”
Rusterholtz, to whom the Dec. 9 email was addressed, said, “I absolutely would not have said it that way. But I don’t want to throw anybody on the team under the bus. I feel like we’re a team.”
Reaction to the emails included a protest at the March 9 school board meeting, which attracted an unusually large crowd of about 260. Some bore signs that said, “Last Year’s Heroes are not This Year’s Enemies,” “We Love Our WPSD Teachers” and “Teachers are not the Enemy.”
Erin O’Connell told The Courier the protesters included community members, business owners and grandparents, as well as people who originally voted for the conservative board and have since changed their mind.
“Many people are seeing the way that the new board members are acting and are horrified at the things they do and say,” she said.
During public comment, Bill Brown, a Woodland Park High School social studies teacher, said “I’ve never had much to do with unions but now I find myself, as a conservative, wondering that it might be time to join the WPEA. The one thing unions are good at is standing up to bullies."
He added, “You have created an atmosphere where teachers are demoralized, isolated and barely holding on. Break away from this pattern, no longer demonize those who teach but, instead, get to know us, hear what we have to say, and work with us to make this district the best it can be.”
Woodland Park is the latest flashpoint for controversy after a wave of conservative boards fighting for more parental control of schools have assumed power.
• Parents and students held protests over the firing of Douglas County School District Superintendent Corey Wise on Feb. 4. The majority of board members said they had lost trust in Wise’s ability to align with their vision for the district and could no longer work with him, The Denver Gazette reported.
• This month, community members were upset about Superintendent Michael Thomas' tenure coming to an end in Colorado Springs School District 11. The district’s school board announced a “mutual separation agreement” between Thomas and D-11 on March 2.
• In Academy District 20, parents recently protested a proposal by a board member regarding medical treatment of students.
Courier reporter Pat Hill and freelance writer Norma Engelberg contributed to this report.