Pro-immigrant activists in Colorado Springs will hold a “rapid-response” rally at noon Monday to protest President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund a border wall.

The rally will be at Colorado Springs City Hall, 107 N. Nevada.

Colorado to join proposed suit against Trump wall emergency

The protest is led by Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Springs Dream Team and Pikes Peak Womxn for Liberation Colorado Springs.

Similar demonstrations are being held across the country, on the federal Presidents Day holiday, by groups denouncing Trump's decision last week to seek emergency funds to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

White House indicates Trump to veto disapproval of emergency

Stephanie Earls is a news reporter and columnist at The Gazette. Before moving to Colorado Springs in 2012, she worked for newspapers in upstate NY, WA, OR and at her hometown weekly in Berkeley Springs, WV, where she got her start in journalism.

