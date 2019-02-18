Pro-immigrant activists in Colorado Springs will hold a “rapid-response” rally at noon Monday to protest President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund a border wall.
The rally will be at Colorado Springs City Hall, 107 N. Nevada.
The protest is led by Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Springs Dream Team and Pikes Peak Womxn for Liberation Colorado Springs.
Similar demonstrations are being held across the country, on the federal Presidents Day holiday, by groups denouncing Trump's decision last week to seek emergency funds to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.