Dubbed the “Care for Coloradans” initiative, a new campaign from the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) is designed to encourage travelers to protect destinations, as well as the locals that live there.
The campaign is built around promoting responsible travel by practicing mask wearing and social distancing, among other things.
“As Colorado continues to take steady and thoughtful steps to reopening, the health and safety of visitors and residents remains our highest priority,” said the CTO Director Cathy Ritter. “After the great sacrifices that have been made to protect our state, it’s vitally important to set clear expectations so we can maintain all the gains that have been made and stay on course to reopen Colorado’s tourism economy.”
With the announcement of the campaign came a number of resources, including the “Are you Colo-Ready?” brochure, which contains tips for the visiting out-of-towner. Also included was a graphic with the 5 steps for responsible travel around the state.
Though the press release on the new campaign makes no mention of COVID-19 or the coronavirus, new guidelines seem to be influenced by the state’s approach to prevent the spread of the disease.
Find more information about how you can help “Care for Colorado” as you travel around the state by clicking here.