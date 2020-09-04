After being closed for most of the summer because of toxic algae, Prospect Lake has reopened for some recreation in time for the kickoff of the three-day Labor Day holiday weekend.
The popular boating and fishing spot in Memorial Park was closed for nearly 12 weeks while the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department worked with Colorado Springs Utilities to eliminate an abundance of blue-green algae in the water.
The lake shut down June 15 when a buildup of microcystin toxin — a chemical produced by the algae — was detected in the water.
The lake was treated in April but the algae still started appearing in May because of the heat, decomposing matter in the lake such as goose feces and the stagnation of the lake water, according to parks Maintenance and Operations Manager Kurt Schroeder.
Making contact with the water this weekend will be safe, according to Schroeder, but swimming still will not be allowed. The beach house, which is being remodeled, remains closed.
The cold weather forecast to roll in Tuesday will also help hinder the algae bloom.
Hundreds of dead fish washed up on shore in July because of the elevated levels of the algae.
The city will continue to treat the lake, but the algae could return.
"We're sorry about the situation and we're going to do everything we can to make sure it doesn't happen again," Schroeder said.
This summer isn't the first time the algae shut down the lake. In Aug. 2019 the lake was shut down for the same reason.
The algae, which is common in Colorado, is naturally occurring and appears during hot weather in stagnate bodies of water when there is an excess of polluted storm water runoff.
The algae poses risks for people, pets, animals and fish because it produces nitrogen, potassium, phosphorous and decreases oxygen in the water. Exposure to the toxin can can cause skin rashes, eye irritation, respiratory symptoms, gastroenteritis, liver and kidney failure or death, according the Environmental Protection Agency.
The parks department and Utilities have since added an enzyme-based, nonpesticide treatment to the water to help get rid of the algae and add oxygen to the water.
The agencies monitored the water levels every week since the closure and decided to reopen after the water tested below acceptable levels of algae for three consecutive weeks at 8 micrograms per liter.
“Prospect Lake is a special place for our community, and we can’t thank residents and visitors enough for their patience while the lake has been closed,” parks Director Karen Palus said. “Safety is our priority, and we are committed to addressing the long-term health of Prospect Lake so that closures like we’ve experienced the last two years aren’t the norm.
"Thanks to three weeks of encouraging test results, we are incredibly pleased to be able to reopen the lake to recreational activities, and just in time for the Labor Day weekend.”
The lake's reopening comes as the state's Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Jared Polis warned Coloradans to avoid large gatherings during the Labor Day weekend and to instead meet outside with others for the holiday.