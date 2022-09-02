Prospect Lake in Memorial Park reopened Friday morning after it was closed the day before because it tested positive for an elevated concentration of E. coli, Colorado Springs officials announced.
Officials closed the lake Thursday morning after an initial test of its water on Wednesday showed an E. coli level of 307.6 organisms per 100 milliliters, well over acceptable levels of 235 organisms per 100 milliliters, they said.
A second test administered Thursday showed E. coli levels at 14.6 organisms per 100 milliliters.
"Shortly after the first sample was taken for testing, a routine water treatment was performed on Wednesday evening, which likely helped improve the water quality," Erik Rodriguez, health, safety and environmental specialist with the city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, said in a news release.
Prospect Lake will now be open for the annual Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival, which takes place this weekend in Memorial Park, he said.
E. coli is a bacteria primarily associated with fecal matter. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the elevated levels in Prospect Lake could have resulted from a number of factors, ranging from malfunctioning septic systems to fecal waste from swimmers or animals.