Prospect Lake's beach house in Memorial Park reopened July 13 after the beach house shut down nearly two years ago for renovations, a city news release announced.
The city planned to celebrate the Eni R. Jasperson Beach House's reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., the release said.
“Our goal is that the contemporary experience will bring renewed volume and energy that will fulfill the original intention of this historic space and provide year-round programming to youth," Karen Palus, parks, recreation and cultural services director, said in the release.
The $1.4 million renovations included indoor and outdoor learning spaces, seating, community rooms, beach volleyball, and a patio among other additions. Concessions will also be sold out of the beach house, the release said.
The majority of the funding for the renovations came from a $1 million grant from Great Outdoors Colorado. The rest of the money came from "capital improvement and office of accessibility funds as well as park land dedication fees," the city said.
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is in charge of operating the beach area, including seasonal swimming access on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the release said.