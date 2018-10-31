A Colorado Springs felon was on the hunt for rent money when he fatally shot a 30-year-old man during a heist at a drug den, prosecutors alleged Wednesday during opening statements at a murder trial.
Arquinn DeAndre Stafford, 37, faces the potential of life in prison without parole in the Jan. 7 shooting of Benjamin Sharkey, the first homicide of the year in Colorado Springs.
Stafford also faces sentence enhancers alleging he has at least three prior felony convictions.
The first witness at his two-week trial was an admitted drug dealer who said the killing occurred shortly after 7 p.m., moments after Sharkey and Stafford arrived at his house in the 100 block of Motor Way in the Ivywild neighborhood south of downtown.
Jeffrey Ross told jurors he welcomed Sharkey inside before a second man he didn’t recognize walked in behind him, brandishing a long-barrel revolver.
When Sharkey saw the weapon, he uttered two words in a tone of surprise: “Really, n---?”
“That’s when he shot him,” Ross testified. “Blew him away right there.”
Ross said Stafford then pointed the weapon at him and demanded money and drugs, collecting methamphetamine and about $500 cash before he ran out.
Prosecutors said Stafford also stole $1,000 in cash from the victim’s pocket — money he needed to put a deposit on a new apartment for him, his wife and two children.
Stafford’s court-appointed attorneys say Stafford is the victim of a wrongful arrest, and Ross’ identification of Stafford was influenced by a mug shot that police distributed as part of a news release.
Before Stafford’s picture circulated on Facebook, Ross had described a light-skinned black man with a gap between his front teeth – nailing Stafford’s complexion but missing his prominent facial tattoos and the fact that he has several front teeth missing.
Aside from a “tainted” ID, prosecutors built their case on “inconsistent, uncorroborated evidence,” public defender Jennifer Chu told the jury. She said another man who implicated Stafford later told a friend that he fed police a story, and they “ate it up.”
Prosecutor Andrew Hug said evidence will show that Stafford’s wife put down just more than $1,000 cash for a new apartment one day after the killing.
Sharkey was a parolee who had been released from prison 12 days earlier, leading relatives and supporters to question whether resources are sufficient to help parolees reintegrate into society.
The victim told family members he wanted to escape the lure of gangs and drugs and hoped to be placed at Soaring Hope Sober Living in Colorado Springs. Instead, he was rejected at the last minute and alternated between living on the streets and staying with friends.
During an earlier proceeding in the case, police testified that Sharkey had meth in his system, despite wearing an ankle monitor that tracked his whereabouts every minute.
Ross called Sharkey a friend, and suggested his desire to change was sincere.
“We talked about life and doing better for ourselves and trying to get ahead without hurting people,” Ross told the jury.
In testifying about the killing, Ross acknowledged that he “sold a little bit of drugs,” but said he mainly provided for himself by working as a tree trimmer.
He told police Sharkey had come to his house to retrieve a food stamp card that Ross had purchased for $50. Attorneys for Stafford say Sharkey owed a debt to Ross and was trying to pay it off.
Ross denied any role in the shooting, and prosecutors played a recording of a 911 call in which he reports Sharkey’s death in a panicked voice.
Testimony is expected to continue Thursday before 4{sup}th{/sup} Judicial District Judge Thomas Kelly Kane.