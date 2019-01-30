Drug needles, knives and an ax were among the hazards within reach of 2-year-old Lohki Bloom and his two older brothers.
The toddler avoided them all before stumbling onto his mother’s loaded Ruger .380 pistol, which he pointed into his mouth as if it were a squirt gun — one of his favorite toys — and pulled the trigger.
In calling his Oct. 21 death an act of child abuse, prosecutors on Wednesday alleged that the weapon had no safety — and a round in the chamber. The owner, Lohki’s mother Melissa Michelle Adamson, 32, was high on methamphetamine and quarreling with her drug dealer when she failed to secure it, authorities say.
“All of this points to recklessness,” prosecutor Jeff Lindsey said Wednesday at a court hearing that laid out the case against her.
Adamson, who faces up to 48 years in prison on a sole felony count, told investigators she loaded the weapon after receiving threatening text messages from a drug dealer named "Beast."
With dyed-blue hair and a nervous demeanor, she wept in court as investigators detailed their investigation, including photos showing soot marks ringing the boy’s mouth.
The shooting occurred in the early evening on Hartford Street, near South Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25.
In addition to her pink-handled Ruger, detectives documented two toy guns found in the household. They also noted that Lohki was taught by an older brother to drink from a squirt gun.
A judge ruled that evidence against Adamson is sufficient for a trial. She remains free on $10,000 bond awaiting a Feb. 11 arraignment.
According to testimony, Lohki’s father helped her load the gun earlier in the day but warned her not to put a round in the chamber because the gun had no safety. She did so anyway. Under questioning, Adamson told investigators she armed herself after "Beast" sent her threatening text messages.
After their conflict seemed to subside, she recalled placing the weapon in a desk drawer in her office.
Surveillance footage from inside the apartment showed that Lohki shot himself moments after discovering the weapon, according to El Paso County sheriff’s investigators.
Although the shooting didn’t happen on camera, footage shows Lohki entering the office. Within five seconds, a dog in the hallway reacts with alarm, and the child’s father, who was in the living room watching television, comes running into view.
Moments later, he emerges holding his son’s limp body.
Attorneys for Adamson suggested it was the father’s job to watch Lohki at the time of the shooting, and that Adamson, who was in the garage working on a car and talking on the phone, exercised due care by placing the gun in a drawer in a closed room.
No charges have been filed against the father, and prosecutors dismissed as “absurd” the argument that Adamson wasn’t responsible because she was in a different room.
In binding over the case for trial, 4th Judicial District Judge Lin Billings Vela said circumstances of the death suggested the weapon was left within the toddler's reach.
Lohki’s half-brother and father told investigators they had seen the gun lying within reach of children on earlier occasions. Adamson said she regularly carried it, but that it had been unloaded for two years prior to the visit from "Beast."
The other children — Lohki’s half-siblings — are in the custody of their birth father, and a dependency and neglect case is pending, authorities say.
Adamson was described as a drug addict who has struggled to wean herself off drugs. Court records show she has a 2015 conviction for a misdemeanor count of child abuse alleging that she injured a child.