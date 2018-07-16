Prosecutors must clear an early hurdle in their plan to pursue the death penalty against the alleged shooters of two slain Colorado Springs teenagers: a ticking clock in the defendants’ speedy trial rights.
Attorneys for Diego Chacon, 20, and Marco Garcia-Bravo, 21, want to stick with back-to-back trial dates set for October, they said at a joint hearing Monday.
That’s a tight window for prosecutors to build the kind of cases necessary to win the state’s ultimate sanction.
“It’s a little bit of a game of chicken,” said local defense attorney Phil Dubois, who isn’t affiliated with the cases. “They’re putting pressure on the prosecutors.”
It’s a risky approach, Dubois said, because if prosecutors scramble to meet the deadline, it leaves the defense teams with precious little time.
But the gambit could force the prosecution into abandoning its bid for death. That’s because defendants are entitled to trials within six months of being arraigned — part of a constitutional guarantee that generally trumps other considerations. Chacon and Garcia-Bravo were arraigned in April, six months from their October trial settings.
Although judges are inclined to grant trial postponements if defense attorneys can’t be ready in time, prosecutors have a far tougher time asking for more time when speedy trial rights are in play, lest judges open ripe grounds for appeal.
The issue arose during the first court appearance for Chacon and Garcia-Bravo since prosecutors filed the required notice two weeks ago to seek death. That decision came only days after the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office suffered defeat in its first capital case in a decade, when a jury threw out the death penalty against Glen Law Galloway after convicting him in a double-murder.
Chacon and Garcia-Bravo are accused of taking turns pulling the trigger during the gang-related executions of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida in March 2017. Both were students at Coronado High School.
In discussing trial logistics, lead prosecutor Jim Bentley raised the possibility of arranging for a different judge to preside over one of the trials. Attorney Joshua Tolini, who represents Chacon, argued to 4th Judicial District Judge Larry E. Schwartz that nothing in the law would require him to “bend over backwards” to accommodate the prosecution’s plans.
Tolini said he would ask for a postponement only if he felt he couldn’t meet his ethical obligations to present the best defense possible.
Schwartz scheduled a round of five pre-trial motions hearings in late August, without resolving the conundrum of how to try both men without violating their constitutional guarantees.
The Galloway case involved about a year of pretrial arguments from the time prosecutors announced they would seek his death. Jury selection alone took more than two months, and the trial lasted about eight weeks.
Whether both sides can be ready remains to be seen, but Dubois predicted: “There’s no way in the world this case is going to trial in October, not if they want to seek death.”
Prior to Galloway, prosecutors last sought the death penalty against Colorado Springs cop killer Marco Lee, but he pleaded guilty and received a life sentence in prison.
District Attorney Dan May attended Monday’s hearing but declined to address the recent spate of death penalty filings, telling this reporter, “I can’t talk about it.”
May’s office said the death penalty component of the Galloway trial cost $109,000, an estimate that critics say fell far short of system-wide impacts of a death penalty case, which are estimated in the millions of dollars.
The decision to seek death against Chacon and Garcia-Bravo also put the District Attorney’s Office in conflict with the American Bar Association, which called on prosecutors in February to rule out the death penalty against killers who were younger than 21 at the time of the crime.
The nonbinding recommendation by the nation’s largest professional association of lawyers cited “the growing medical consensus that key areas of the brain relevant to decision-making and judgment continue to develop into the early twenties.”