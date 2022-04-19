Morphew-evidence-main

Suzanne Morphew and her bicycle

 Courtesy of Chaffee County

After months of uncertainty, unexplained DNA, the dismissal of most of 16 expert witness, two judges, and a change of venue, prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss the high profile case Tuesday morning just 15 minutes before the motion started. The judge is reviewing the motion and is in a fifteen minute break.

Morphew, 54, walked into the courtroom with the couple's two daughters. He was arrested last May 5, almost a year to the day from when his wife disappeared. Suzanne Morphew's body has not been found.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Load comments