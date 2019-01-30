Colorado Springs Utilities has pitched a plan to six northern El Paso County sanitation districts that would let them send wastewater to the city’s treatment plant in exchange for their helping pay for a roughly 10-mile underground pipeline.
Utilities has been eyeing the project for years, but is looking to do it now because of the planned construction of a new visitors center at the Air Force Academy, part of Colorado Springs’ City for Champions initiative, said Jenny Bishop, a senior Utilities project engineer.
The proposed pipeline would serve the visitors center and give Utilities an easement on the military base that’s needed to accommodate northern sanitation districts, she said.
The downhill pipeline, which could begin construction in late 2019, would carry nearly 4 million gallons of wastewater a day from the districts to Utilities’ J.D. Phillips Water Reclamation Facility near Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road, she said.
The project could save everyone money, eliminating Utilities’ need for several wastewater pumping stations and the two treatment plants that serve the districts, which are likely to need expensive upgrades in the future, Bishop said.
The J.D. Phillips plant now treats about 10 million gallons of wastewater per day, but it has the capacity to double that, she said.
“The ability to have their wastewater treated by another facility is really advantageous to all of us,” she said. “It saves these smaller districts from having to put a lot of investment into their current infrastructure.”
But district officials have said that investing in the estimated $30 million to $40 million pipeline wouldn’t be a worthwhile unless the plan also includes a way to return treated water.
The districts — Woodmoor Water & Sanitation, Monument Sanitation, Palmer Lake Sanitation, Donala Water and Sanitation, Triview Metropolitan, Forest Lakes Metropolitan — want to fund the construction of another pipeline that would connect to Utilities northern distribution system to return the treated water, said Triview Manager Jim McGrady.
“We need to get our water back,” McGrady said. “And if we can work with Utilities to do it, it makes all the sense in the world.”
The proposal comes at a time when water providers in the northern and eastern parts of the county face increasing concerns about how to ensure an adequate water supply as once rural areas blossom with new developments. A second pipeline flowing the other way would let districts reuse treated water instead of drawing more from their primary water source, the finite groundwater in the Denver Basin.
“We’d be losing an opportunity if we just used it once,” said Kip Petersen, Donala’s general manager. “Those return flows are pretty critical to discussions.”
The water levels in the Denver Basin’s aquifers are gradually falling, although experts say it’s hard to tell exactly how much time providers have before the levels are so low that pumping becomes too expensive.
The county could face an annual water shortage of nearly 18 billion gallons in 2060 if it doesn’t increase its supply of water by more than a third over the next forty years, according to the county’s recently adopted water master plan, which is meant to serve as a guide for future development.
Donala, Triview and Forest Lakes currently discharge their wastewater in upper Monument Creek after it’s treated at a local plant operated by all three providers.
The state doesn’t allow for the direct reuse of treated wastewater, so the districts can’t use it to serve customers unless they invest more in their treatment plants to dilute the water with another source, McGrady said.
If Utilities treated the districts’ wastewater, however, it could use the output in its nonpotable system, for purposes such as irrigation, or send the water downstream for storage and future use.
The districts’ treated wastewater could then be traded, “molecule for molecule” for other water from Utilities’ supply, McGrady said. A second pipeline, estimated to cost $15 million to $20 million, could be connected to Utilities existing system near Colorado 83 and Old North Gate Road to deliver water to northern districts, he said.
It’s too early to tell whether the project would affect rates for the districts’ customers, Grady said.
Utilities participation in the project will not increase rates for its customers, Bishop said.
The plan must still be approved by Utilities Board of Directors.