Proposed Estes Park mountain coaster sparks controversy

ESTES PARK — A plan for a mountain coaster in unincorporated Larimer County has sparked controversy between residents who said the coaster will disturb wildlife and bring increased traffic and noise, and the town staff who approved the plan amid questions of conflicts of interest.
Community development department staff members for the town of Estes Park approved the plan for the coaster Aug. 6. The coaster would be just outside the town limits on land that's owned by Estes Park Town Trustee and current Mayor Pro Tem Cody Walker.
Letters of intent submitted by Walker for the project in April describe it as a “gravity-driven ride” that’s about 1,960 feet in length. It would be built on property near Dry Creek Gulch Road and Highway 34, which is already home to Sombrero Stables. There would be limited onsite parking, with the majority of users being transported by shuttle from the horse riding facility.