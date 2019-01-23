El Paso County is weighing a pair of rule changes at its regional parks that would shorten park hours and require dogs to be on leashes in most areas.
Dogs would have to be on a leash if they were not at a designated dog park, such as the Bear Creek Dog Park, according to a county news release.
Several years ago, the county began allowing animals to be off-leash if their owners could still maintain control over them. But people contacted the county last year asking that it reinstitute the leash requirement, said Tim Wolken, county director of community services.
The county is also considering changing its rules so that regional parks open one hour before sunrise and close one hour before sunset. Bear Creek, Fountain Creek, Black Forest, and Fox Run regional parks are now open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Wolken said the county has seen "an uptick in vandalism," mostly occurring at night, at the regional parks. This new rule would potentially help prevent vandalism and ensure the safety of visitors while making regional park hours similar to other parks along the front range, which often operate during the "dawn to dusk" time frame, he said.
Anyone who would like to comment on the proposed changes can email parks@elpasoco.com or call 520-7529. Comments can be submitted no later than Feb. 4.
The Park Advisory Board will consider the potential rule changes at its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 1:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade. Interested citizens are encouraged to attend. If the rule changes are supported, final approval will be required by the Board of County Commissioners.