El Paso County commissioners will take a closer look next week at a proposed 2019 budget that includes more money for roads, public health programs, information technology upgrades and other improvements.
The budget process will continue on Tuesday and Thursday, when commissioners will hear presentations from each department on their “critical needs.” Residents can come to these hearings to offer input on budget allocations before the board adopts a final 2019 spending plan on Nov. 29.
The roughly $357 million “preliminary balanced budget” includes about $130 million that commissioners can allocate to core services and departments at their discretion. Due to state and federal law and other restrictions, the remainder of the budget must go to specific programs and projects, such as human services.
Under the proposal, funding for road safety projects would be increased by about $7 million to $10.3 million. The preliminary budget does not specify for what projects that money would be used.
Last year, commissioners budgeted $7.5 million for widening of the Interstate 25 "Gap" and passed a budget resolution that stated they intended to allot another $7.5 million to the project .
Construction began after Labor Day on a pair of toll lanes being added to the four-lane highway between Monument and Castle Rock. El Paso and Douglas counties and the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority are set to contribute $35 million in taxpayer dollars to the $350 million project.
The proposed 2019 budget also includes provisions that would:
- Increase support for El Paso County Public Health by $150,000
- Provide for a $1.1 million investment in the county’s information security program
- Pay for new office staff at the Mount Caramel Veterans Service Center
- Fund new employees in the offices of the coroner, county attorney and 4th judicial district attorney
- Allot nearly $170,000 to help bring county facilities in line with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act
- Increase to the county’s emergency reserves, from about $1.5 million at the beginning of 2018 to about $2.8 million at the beginning of 2019