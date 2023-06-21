Colorado Springs Utilities has enough water to adequately serve the proposed 3,200-acre Amara development that wants to annex into city limits, but the project as currently submitted does not meet new local requirements for contiguity, Utilities staff told board members Wednesday.

The board, whose members are also members of City Council, voted 6-3 to recommend the annexation on the condition that developer La Plata Communities revise its currently submitted application to demonstrate that the project can meet contiguity requirements.

The project must still receive future approval from the Planning Commission and City Council.

The board's decision comes about four months after the council adopted a new highly controversial water rule that requires the city-owned utility to have 128% of the water needed to serve existing demand as well as all the projected need of future properties looking to annex into Colorado Springs.

The new water supply rule also requires 25% of the perimeter of the proposed annexation area be contiguous with city limits.

The proposed Amara project lies south and east of Colorado Springs in El Paso County and is surrounded on three sides by the city of Fountain. If it annexed into Colorado Springs, it would be a "flagpole" annexation along Bradley Road, which would function as the connection to Colorado Springs.

When it is fully built out, Amara could require 3,506 acre-feet of water a year, Utilities Development Projects Manager Bryan English told board members Wednesday.

An acre-foot of water is enough to cover an acre of land to a depth of about 1 foot and is considered the amount needed by a family of four for about a year.

Figures English presented Wednesday show Utilities provides on average 71,200 acre-feet of treated water to the community, calculated using a five-year average for the years of 2018-2022, normalized for weather. Utilities could reliably provide 95,000 acre-feet of treated water, he said.

Multiplying existing water usage by the required 128% buffer, then adding Amara's projected demand of 3,506 acre-feet a year, means Colorado Springs Utilities needs to provide at least 94,642 acre-feet of treated water — a figure that falls within the city's current reliably met water demand, English said.

In previous public discussions with City Council about the water rule in the fall, Utilities staff said Amara would not meet the threshold for annexation because of the water requirement.

La Plata Communities President and CEO Doug Quimby, who did not address the board during the meeting, said in an interview Wednesday the development is now projected to meet the water requirement because citywide water usage is down. When discussions were ongoing in the fall and winter about the water rule, Utilities estimated it provided an average 75,000 acre-feet of water to its customers.

During those discussions, Utilities also revised how it calculates existing water usage, choosing to use a five-year rolling average instead of a three-year rolling average, he said.

A five-year average provides for "a more level time span" to determine current usage, Utilities spokeswoman Jennifer Jordan said.

Colorado Springs Planning Director Peter Wysocki told the board the developer has submitted an exhibit illustrating Amara can meet the city's 25% contiguity requirement but has not yet submitted the survey maps verifying it.

When La Plata Communities previously submitted its annexation application in November 2021, it only had to — and did — meet state requirements that at least one-sixth, or 16.67%, of the perimeter of the proposed annexation area be contiguous with city limits, English said.

La Plata's Chief Operating Officer Mike Ruebenson said city planners initially advised the company, after City Council approved the water rule in February, to hold off on submitting updated documents proving Amara meets the new connection requirement. Planners first wanted to ensure the development would meet the new water supply provision, he said.

Ruebenson promised the company would submit the necessary documents before the Planning Commission hears the proposal.

No representatives from La Plata presented on the Amara project Wednesday. Ruebenson was the only representative from the company who addressed the Utilities board during a short public comment period.

"It's coming up on two years before we've had our hearing on this (project)," Ruebenson said. "... At this point, I hope we're just looking at (the water ordinance requirements). Staff has shown Amara does qualify under the ordinance to move forward. That's all we're asking for today."

Proponents of the project previously said it could provide necessary housing and about 8,800 jobs.

Residents who previously said they were opposed have raised concerns about the potential overall drain on resources, such as water, to serve an area not directly adjacent to the city. Colorado Springs' new water rule was handed down at a time when the seven states that rely on water from the Colorado River, including Colorado, must make cutbacks.

Residents also had previous concerns about traffic and public safety response times.

Before later voting to recommend approving Amara's annexation, Utilities board member Nancy Henjum said it was "challenging to make a determination" on the project "without looking at the bigger picture" of regional water availability. She suggested the city consider a moratorium on annexations "until we've had that bigger conversation."

Board Vice Chairman Mike O'Malley said the project wasn't appropriate for the city.

"We are spending all this staff time and resources, which is significant, on something that's obviously not a fit," he said before voting against recommending the annexation.

Utilities Board Chairman Dave Donelson and board member Yolanda Avila, who both supported the recommendation, said it was important to determine whether the project meets water-rule requirements before debating its potential benefits and drawbacks at Planning Commission and City Council.

"We have created a standard and the applicant meets it. I recommend this is not the place to reach a final decision about annexation. That is over at Planning Commission and City Council, when there's a full presentation by all sides," Donelson said.