El Paso County Commissioners on Tuesday mulled a proposed 2021 budget more promising than expected amid the pandemic.
The roughly $403 million spending plan shows no expected major funding cuts and includes more money for facility upgrades, public roads, public health programs and other improvements.
“This is a much better situation than any of us thought that we were going to be in when we started looking at COVID in March, April, May,” County Controller Nikki Simmons told commissioners. “Revenue collections have continued to come in much better and closer to budget than we expected.”
One major cause is that estimated sales and use tax revenue is higher than budgeted projections thanks to taxes from Internet sales, Simmons said. That revenue is expected to fall over the following months because it was already accounted for in October through December 2019, Simmons said.
The budget also includes $10 million in federal relief cash and $4 million that wasn't spent in 2020, Simmons said.
The county’s budget process continues Oct. 20 and Oct. 22, when each department will present commissioners with their “critical needs.” Residents can attend the hearings to provide input on budget allocations before the board adopts a final 2021 budget Dec. 8.
The preliminary spending plan includes roughly $132 million in discretionary money. The rest of the budget is tied up by state and federal regulation.
About $12 million is allocated to “high impact road infrastructure” in the proposed 2021 plan — an increase of $905,000 from 2020.
The proposal also includes $3 million to cover the county’s portion of the Interstate 25 Gap project adding lanes between Monument and Castle Rock. El Paso and Douglas counties are contributing $35 million to the $350 million project. The project is expected to be complete in 2022.
Other highlights of the proposed 2021 budget:
- $750,000 for improvements to county parks
- About $1.3 million for county facility work
- Increased support for El Paso County Public Health by $250,000
- $550,000 to replace public works equipment
- Roughly $3 million to cover emergencies funds in addition to nearly $16 million in reserves